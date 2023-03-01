Hampton Roads locals open up about healthcare following Biden's speech

President Joe Biden touched down at Naval Air Station Oceana Tuesday to tout the benefits of the Affordable Care Act and vowing to Social Security and Medicare.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Flanked by supporters, healthcare workers, civic leaders and Hampton Roads residents at the Kempsville Recreation Center, President Joe Biden followed up on themes from his State of the Union address.

He promised to strengthen the Affordable Care Act and protect against cuts to Social Security and Medicare, a move some in the GOP have suggested.

"As far as MAGA Republicans, their plans would explode the deficit. They want to cut taxes for the very wealthy, cut taxes for large corporations, take power of Medicare and Medicaid," said Biden. "They say they want to cut the deficit, but it would explode the deficit. How does that math add up?"

Biden said he wants to raise taxes, but only on those who make more than $400,000 a year.

These issues that touch so many Americans will be fiercely debated as part of upcoming budget negotiations.

President Biden delivered his message in front of hundreds. 13News Now spoke with several people received an invitation to attend the president's ticketed event.

All said this was a once-in-a-life opportunity, describing the gymnasium's atmosphere as energetic and electric. They said Biden's remarks hit close to home.

It had been roughly two years since the president's last visit to Hampton Roads.

"My administration has focused intensely on getting more people affordable health care and bringing down medical costs," Biden said. "So, you have a little bit of breathing room again."

Breathing room for people like the Hammonds of Williamsburg.

"Being that [my husband] is a pastor and I'm self-employed, as well," said Tawanda.

Her husband Corwin said that because of the Affordable Care Act, he has been able to transition out of a secular job and devote a life to ministry.

He recalled a time without the coverage, "We did spend about a year with a gap, where we had no insurance. Just trying to do our regular, yearly physicals and anything that might have come up, it came right out of pocket. So, we felt the burden of that expense."

Locals Peter Albrincoles and Lakiesha Johnson attended the event, too. They expressed gratitude for the chance to be able to represent their career field at the event.

They are direct support professionals or DSPs, who do work with Hope House Foundation. Through Medicaid, DSPs assist people with developmental disabilities.

"We make community connections, we take them to church, grocery shopping, they live a normal life," said Johnson.

Albrincoles shared one message that struck out for him.

"When President Biden talked about the quality of life, and the dignity and respect people with disabilities and the elderly across this country, how they may be affected if Medicaid is cut," he said.

13News Now crews also spent the day talking to people who live near Kempsville Recreation Center.

Some felt surprised, curious and excited. Others said they did not really care for the president's visit, citing disinterest or the traffic jams and road closures it caused.

Moreover, Republicans offered responses to the President Biden's speech. "Confirmed what we already knew: Democrats want to raise your taxes, take your freedom, and increase their own power at your expense," the Virginia GOP stated in part.