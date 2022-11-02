Mike Pence phone banks for Jen Kiggans in House race, less than a week before Election Day

Kiggans' campaign didn't publicly announce the high-profile stop beforehand and seemed to notify just one media outlet in Hampton Roads.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Former Vice President Mike Pence came to Virginia Beach Wednesday to phone bank for Jen Kiggans, the Republican House candidate in Virginia's 2nd Congressional District.

Pence, who served under President Donald Trump from 2017 to 2021, is the latest high-profile Republican to stump for Kiggans as she challenges Democratic incumbent Elaine Luria.

The event with Pence took place at Republican National Committee's veterans' community center in Virginia Beach, Kiggans' spokesperson Bryan Piligra told 13News Now.

"Thank you to [Mike Pence] for coming to Virginia Beach today to make phone calls and help keep up the momentum," Kiggans wrote on social media.

Kiggans' campaign didn't publicly announce the high-profile stop beforehand and seemed to notify just one media outlet in Hampton Roads. The same was true when Kevin McCarthy, the Republican House leader, recently came to town to support her.

Thank you to @Mike_Pence for coming to Virginia Beach today to make phone calls and help keep up the momentum… November 8th is the day we flip this seat and get our country back on the right track! #VA02 pic.twitter.com/GYbW7KqEnV — Jen Kiggans (@JenKiggans) November 2, 2022

Pence's visit comes less than a week before Election Day on Nov. 8, when voters across the country will vote for House and Senate seats on the ballot.

The House race in Virginia's 2nd District is as tight as ever with a recent poll showing Luria and Kiggans deadlocked at 45%. Political forecasters, including Sabato's Crystal Ball at the UVA Center for Politics, continue to rank the election as a tossup.

In the home stretch of the campaign, Luria has also brought in high-profile surrogates, including U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine and U.S. Rep. Hakeem Jeffries from New York's 8th District.

I’m a big fan of @ElaineLuriaVA and I was so excited to join her today in Virginia Beach and Chesapeake. She’s a hard worker and effective leader for Virginia’s 2nd district. Virginians need her to keep fighting for them. pic.twitter.com/ZxHw6CHObl — Tim Kaine (@timkaine) November 2, 2022

Thank you to @hakeemjeffries and our wonderful team of volunteers and supporters for another successful Suffolk canvass launch this afternoon! pic.twitter.com/5P3sP4QG3E — Elaine Luria (@ElaineLuriaVA) October 30, 2022

13News Now reached out to Luria's campaign for a comment on Pence's appearance, who shared a statement criticizing Pence and Kiggans' stances on the abortion issue.