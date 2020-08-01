RICHMOND, Va. — An increasingly diverse Virginia General Assembly convenes Wednesday, led for the first time in more than two decades by Democrats who are promising to enact a litany of changes.

In the weeks since Democrats retook control of the state House and Senate, they have laid out an ambitious agenda. It includes high-profile issues Republicans thwarted for years, including gun control measures and criminal justice reforms.

They have also pledged to ease restrictions on abortion access and raise the minimum wage.

Lawmakers also will be tasked with passing a two-year state budget during the 60-day session.

