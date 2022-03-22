Advocacy group wants Norfolk City Council members to spend federal funding on public housing

Members of the Norfolk chapter of the New Virginia Majority want to see a chunk of the American Rescue Act funds spent on public housing.

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk City Council members will soon decide how to spend more than $154 million coming from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).

For months, city leaders asked for input from community members on how to spend the money.

Members of the Norfolk chapter of the New Virginia Majority (NVM), a progressive advocacy group, want to see a chunk of the funds spent on public housing.

On Tuesday, NVM organizer Monet Johnson and community members hand-delivered that request to the city manager’s office.

At the end of last year, Norfolk city leaders launched a website, e-mailed, set out drop boxes around the city and held public meetings to find out how the community wanted to spend the funding.

City Manager Chip Filer presented his recommendation for the money at a city retreat this month: $48 million for city services, $13 million for nonprofit assistance, $23 million for neighborhood projects, $64 million for cash-funded planned projects and $6 million for broadband expansion.

Several neighborhood projects suggestions include park renovations, improvements to the zoo, development of the Greenie’s site in Ocean View and more.

Johnson hopes city leaders fulfill her group's request to help low-income households.

“These are families, these are people, like these are people with something to lose so make them a priority,” Johnson said.

Johnson said the group would also like to see the city input survey redone or opened back up so that city leaders can hear from more low-income families.

The city’s spokeswoman said city council members now have the city manager’s recommendations for the ARPA funding.