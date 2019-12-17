RICHMOND, Va. — Virginians may soon be paying higher gas and tobacco taxes but won't have to get their cars inspected each year.

Gov. Ralph Northam unveiled a $135 billion, two-year state budget plan Tuesday that includes those ideas. The plan also proposes hefty new spending to boost early education, clean up the Chesapeake Bay, and reduce health insurance premiums.

The Democratic governor says his budget would also put more money in reserves than the state's ever had, while addressing areas that have been underfunded for decades.

A better-than-expected economy has given Northam more money to spend on his proposed budget.

House Majority Leader Todd Gilbert, R-Shenandoah, issued the following statement about Northam's proposed budget:

"House Republicans are carefully reviewing the Governor's two-year budget presented Tuesday. The addition of hundreds of millions of dollars in higher taxes by a Democratic governor is predictable. But going further to repeal a fund specifically designed to bring tax relief to Virginians passed just last year is disappointing.



Nonetheless, the Governor's emphasis on K-12 education is laudable, and House Republicans look forward to working together with the incoming majority to craft a budget that invests in the core functions of government and protects our AAA bond rating. As always, we will bring responsible and conservative ideas to the table, and do everything possible to ensure that taxpayer funds are spent wisely.



We look forward to finalizing an on-time, balanced budget that reflects the priorities of our Commonwealth.”