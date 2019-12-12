VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — With only a 27 vote difference, a recount is expected to take place on Thursday for Virginia's 83rd House District race.

On November 18, Republican incumbent Chris Stolle asked the State Board of Elections for a recount. He was only 27 votes behind his opponent Democrat Nancy Guy.

The recount is expected to only take a day, but it could spill over into Friday.

13News Now political analyst Quentin Kidd said he doesn't believe the recount will change anything.

“The odds of a recount overturning the results of an election are really slim. It just doesn’t happen very often,” he said. “It isn’t going to change any votes that have already been cast... The odds are that Nancy Guy is still going to come out the winner after this recount.”

The 83rd House District includes parts of Norfolk and Virginia Beach.

In the November election, Virginia flipped enough seats to gain control of the chamber. The outcome of this recount will not impact the party's control.