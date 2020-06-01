VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Freshman Congresswoman Elaine Luria announced late Sunday afternoon that she is endorsing former Vice-President Joe Biden to be the Democratic Party's nominee to run for President of the United States in 2020.

Luria represents Virginia's 2nd Congressional District, which encompasses Virginia Beach, parts of Norfolk and the Peninsula, and the Eastern Shore. She is generally considered to be a moderate.

She made the announcement in a Tweet that was posted late Sunday afternoon in which she said "I am proud to announce my support for @JoeBiden in the democratic presidential primary. A proven leader, I believe Joe is the candidate with the experience to step in on day one and get to work."

Luria is one of several women elected in 2018 with a military or intelligence background and has been very engaged with issues involving the military and veterans - policy areas also considered to be strengths of Biden's.

At least two Republicans - Scott Taylor, who she ousted in 2018, and Ben Loyola - have already announced their intentions to run against her in 2020.