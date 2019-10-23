WASHINGTON — Congresswoman Elaine Luria on Tuesday questioned top Navy leadership on military readiness issues facing America and her Coastal Virginia district.

The questioning took place at a House Armed Services Readiness Subcommittee hearing.

Rep. Luria first asked witnesses James Geurts, Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Research, Development, and Acquisition, and Vice Admiral Thomas J. Moore, Commander of Naval Sea Systems Command, on issues facing the American aircraft carrier fleet.

She said that six carriers sitting in Norfolk cannot be deployed, Congresswoman Luria offered the House Armed Services Committee’s support to achieve military readiness.

RELATED: USS George Washington halfway through mid-life refueling overhaul

Later, Luria questioned VADM Moore, who led the FORD Program for five years. Rep. Luria asked for a schedule for the USS FORD’s deployment – something she has done multiple times without adequate follow-up from the Navy. Geurts responded and said he would be willing to share a schedule with Congresswoman Luria anytime, but later added he would have answers on operational deployment “in the next 30 days.”

RELATED: Testing continues on USS Ford's weapons elevators

When asked about the original delivery and deployment dates, VADM Moore said it should have been deployed in 2018, a year ago. Even though VADM Moore told Congresswoman Luria that Navy leaders have the capacity at Norfolk Naval Shipyard and Puget Sound Naval Shipyard to accomplish the fleet’s required carrier maintenance, she remained skeptical that the carriers could move through maintenance on time to ensure readiness and on-time deployments.

Watch Rep. Luria's full questioning below: