Rep. Luria named to House Committee on Homeland Security

WASHINGTON — Congresswoman Elaine Luria (D, VA-02) has received a new committee assignment in the House of Representatives.
Luria was named to a seat on the House Committee on Homeland Security. The committee was created in 2002 in the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks. It came at the recommendation of the 9/11 Commission Report.
The Democrat says she's excited to bring her 20 years' experience in the Navy to the panel.
"I'm very pleased I was given the opportunity to serve in an additional committee, a third committee, the Homeland Security Committee," Luria said. "And I think in the wake of what happened recently last week at the Capitol, there are going to be a lot of important issues that we need to look at under the homeland security issue and domestic terrorism."
Luria will continue to serve on the House Armed Services Committee and the House Veterans Affairs Committee.