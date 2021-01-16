Rep. Luria named to House Committee on Homeland Security

The Democrat says she's excited to bring her 20 years' experience in the Navy to the panel.

WASHINGTON — Congresswoman Elaine Luria (D, VA-02) has received a new committee assignment in the House of Representatives.

Luria was named to a seat on the House Committee on Homeland Security. The committee was created in 2002 in the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks. It came at the recommendation of the 9/11 Commission Report.

"I'm very pleased I was given the opportunity to serve in an additional committee, a third committee, the Homeland Security Committee," Luria said. "And I think in the wake of what happened recently last week at the Capitol, there are going to be a lot of important issues that we need to look at under the homeland security issue and domestic terrorism."