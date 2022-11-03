York-Poquoson Sheriff Diggs running for Virginia Senate

In his bid for the 24th District, Danny Diggs said his priorities include ensuring law enforcement has necessary resources and passing "tough on crime legislation."

YORK COUNTY, Va. — York-Poquoson Sheriff Danny Diggs said Friday that he is running for Virginia Senate in 2023, hoping to win the seat that will represent the state's redrawn 24th District.

Diggs blanketed Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram with the news, pointing people to his campaign's website.

Diggs' bid will be for a district that represents York County, Poquoson, and Williamsburg, as well as parts of Newport News and James City County. Those are areas covered by the redrawn district map.

The current 24th District, which is represented by Sen. Emmett W. Hanger Jr., covers Augusta, Greene, and Madison counties, plus the cities of Staunton and Waynesboro. Additionally, Hanger represents parts of Rockingham and Culpepper counties.

Besides Diggs, who is a Republican, Democratic State Sen. Monty Mason said he will run for the new 24th District. Mason, who has been in the Virginia Senate, since 2016, serves the current District 1 which covers Williamsburg, as well as parts of York and James City counties. Parts of Hampton, Newport News, and Suffolk also are part of the current district.

As part of a lengthy Facebook post, Diggs began by referencing the outcome of the 2021 gubernatorial election and other state elections, saying, in part:

A few months ago, Virginians sent a message to Richmond: ‘enough is enough.'

We demanded no more school closures and an end to soft-on-crime policies making our communities less safe. We called for sensible government spending and lower taxes, like ending the unfair grocery tax so hardworking families can make ends meet. Parents across our commonwealth united to have their voices heard in our education system. People from all walks of life came together to bring change to Virginia because Virginians deserve better.

After spending my career in law enforcement working each day to make my community stronger, I was inspired to see so many of my friends and neighbors standing up for what’s right and voting for a brighter future. Thanks to them, it’s a new day in Virginia, but our work has just begun. Everyone has to do their part to build better schools, a thriving economy and a Commonwealth where everyone can succeed.

Today, because of Virginians uniting for change, there’s a new sheriff in town in Richmond, and I heard he’s calling for backup. The people of the Peninsula are ready for trusted and proven leadership in the Capitol. That’s why I’m proud to announce my candidacy to serve the people of the 24th district in the Virginia Senate.

Diggs promised to work towards several things with the help of supporters. Those things include: