Study: In North Carolina, Black drivers twice as likely to be stopped by police

RALEIGH, N.C. — A state study shows that Black drivers in North Carolina are stopped by police at more than twice the rate of white drivers.

The Raleigh News & Observer reported Wednesday that roughly 25 out of 100 Black drivers were stopped by police in 2019.

The same year, roughly 12 out of 100 white drivers were pulled over.

The numbers were released by the N.C. Criminal Justice Analysis Center, which is part of the Governor’s Crime Commission.

The study dug into various metrics. For instance, it found that white drivers were stopped for speeding more frequently.