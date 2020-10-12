Terry McAuliffe governor's race: here are his campaign goals

State law bars governors from seeking re-election after a 4-year term ends. If successful, he'd become the first governor to serve twice since 1974.

RICHMOND, Va. — Three years after leaving office, he's back for more.

Former Governor Terry McAuliffe said Wednesday he's running for governor again.

This time, he's pushing a $2 billion plan to give teachers a raise.

"We pay our teachers ten to twenty thousand dollars less than Maryland, Pennsylvania and Delaware," he said. "We can't do that. We're the tenth wealthiest state in the country."

McAuliffe said, if elected, he'll also look to see what can be done to lower what he called the "onerous" tolls on the Midtown and Downtown tunnels between Norfolk and Portsmouth.

"It defeats the purpose, if the tolls are so high, you can't go about enjoying your life and going to work," he said.

McAuliffe would become only the second Virginia governor in modern times to be elected twice.

Because of Virginia's unique law barring governors from seeking successive re-election, the last man to do it was Mills Godwin back in 1974.

"This is not unprecedented in modern Virginia political history. But it would be very uncommon," said Christopher Newport University Political Science Professor Quentin Kidd.