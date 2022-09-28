Trump endorses Sandy Smith in North Carolina US House race

Smith, who is running in North Carolina's 1st Congressional District, has positioned herself as a Trump loyalist and echoed false claims of election fraud.

NORFOLK, Va. — Former President Donald Trump has endorsed Republican Sandy Smith in a U.S. House election covering a large part of northeastern North Carolina.

Trump announced his support for Smith at a campaign rally in Wilmington, North Carolina Saturday, one of the latest endorsements in his nationwide blitz for the 2022 midterm elections.

Smith faces Democratic State Sen. Don Davis in North Carolina's 1st Congressional District, which includes the counties of Hertford, Gates, Chowan, Perquimans, Pasquotank and more.

In a news release Tuesday night, Trump wrote that Smith will be "a fantastic Representative," praising her conservative positions on the economy, education, gun rights and other issues.

He continued by attacking Davis as "a disaster for North Carolina" and "a Radical Left puppet of Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi."

Smith took to social media to accept Trump's endorsement, saying she was "honored" to have his support.

"Under his leadership the economy was much better, inflation was under control, our border was secure and we took care of our veterans and military," Smith wrote.

I am honored to have the endorsement from President Trump! Under his leadership the economy was much better, inflation was under control, our border was secure and we took care of our veterans and military! Thank you President Trump! Let's win! #NC01 pic.twitter.com/L7MqaCdCGa — Sandy Smith NC (@SandySmithNC) September 27, 2022

Amid speculation of another presidential run in 2024, Trump has sought to demonstrate his pull within the Republican Party by endorsing candidates aligned with him.

NPR reports he has endorsed over 200 Republicans running for the U.S. Senate, U.S. House and top state offices across the country in the 2022 elections.

Smith — who also ran in 2020, losing to long-time U.S. Rep. G.K. Butterfield — has positioned herself as a Trump loyalist, using descriptions such as "unapologetic America first" and a "Pro-Trump fighter" on her website.

She was also at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, to support Trump's efforts to stop Congress' certification of Joe Biden's victory in the presidential election.

In DC fighting for Trump! Just marched from the Monument to the Capitol! #StopTheSteaI #FightForTrump pic.twitter.com/pb2aktPhRS — Sandy Smith NC (@SandySmithNC) January 6, 2021

In response to Trump's endorsement of Smith, 13News Now reached out to Davis for comment. His campaign sent the following statement: