Churchland High basketball coach fired for posing as JV player during recent game

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A basketball coach for Churchland High School was fired after she posed as a player during a recent game, a spokesperson for Portsmouth Public Schools confirmed.

The investigation began when Churchland High officials learned on Jan. 23 that a member of the junior varsity coaching staff took part in a game against Nansemond River High School.

The administration investigated what happened and reported the findings to the Virginia High School League. Administrators also met with players and parents of both JV and varsity teams.

During the meeting, the players of both teams said they didn't want to continue the season. The teams' remaining opponents and officials were notified of the decision.

The spokesperson said Arlisha Boykins no longer works for Portsmouth Public Schools. Her last day of work was Jan. 25.