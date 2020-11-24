MEAC officials to update Norfolk City Council on conference operations

MEAC Commissioner Dr. Dennis Thomas will be discussing conference plans and games with Norfolk city leaders.

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk leaders are expected to get an update from the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference on how the conference plans to carry out its games in the city.

MEAC Commissioner Dr. Dennis Thomas will be in Norfolk Tuesday evening to discuss possible operational plans during the COVID-19 pandemic with Norfolk City Council members.

MEAC announced in July that it would suspend all fall sports due to COVID-19 concerns and health risks. That affected college student-athletes who play football and volleyball or run cross country.

In an October announcement, MEAC set the schedules for the basketball and football seasons.

According to MEAC's composite schedule, Norfolk State's first home game will be on Sunday, Nov. 29. The women's basketball team is set to face off against Salem University.