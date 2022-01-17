ODU looks to upgrade its baseball stadium

Even if the plan is approved, supporters would have to raise millions of dollars in order to make it a reality.

NORFOLK, Va. — Editor's Note: The above video aired June 8, 2021, about ODU's playoff loss to UVA.

Old Dominion University's sports department is exploring a proposal for a new baseball stadium.

According to an overview by the university, "it would include expanded and upgraded seating, luxury suites, a club area, new locker and meeting rooms and upgraded amenities everywhere for both players and fans."

Kansas City-based firm Populous presented the proposal. Even if the plan is approved, supporters would have to raise millions of dollars in order to make it a reality. A spokesman said the updated stadium could bring in more revenue, though.

ODU Athletic Director Wood Selig said the stadium is a "long overdue" upgrade. The current baseball stadium, Bud Metheny Stadium, was built in 1983.