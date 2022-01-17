ODU looks to upgrade its baseball stadium

NORFOLK, Va. — Editor's Note: The above video aired June 8, 2021, about ODU's playoff loss to UVA.
Old Dominion University's sports department is exploring a proposal for a new baseball stadium.
According to an overview by the university, "it would include expanded and upgraded seating, luxury suites, a club area, new locker and meeting rooms and upgraded amenities everywhere for both players and fans."
Kansas City-based firm Populous presented the proposal. Even if the plan is approved, supporters would have to raise millions of dollars in order to make it a reality. A spokesman said the updated stadium could bring in more revenue, though.
ODU Athletic Director Wood Selig said the stadium is a "long overdue" upgrade. The current baseball stadium, Bud Metheny Stadium, was built in 1983.
The proposal comes after ODU's winning season in 2021. The Monarchs won the Conference USA title but were unable to host the NCAA regional matchup because its facilities didn't meet league requirements.