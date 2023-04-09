Norfolk's Keyshawn Davis improves perfect record to 8-0 after beating Anthony Yigit

NEWARK, N.J. — Norfolk native Keyshawn Davis has done more than enough to prove himself as one of boxing's hottest rising stars and he's showing no sign of slowing down.
On Saturday night at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, Davis faced former world title challenger Anthony Yigit who entered the match with an impressive record of 26-2-1, 10 of which came from KO's.
Still the experienced Swede who is nearly 10 years older than Davis, could not compete.
Davis dominated from the start setting a career high 150 power punches in the fifth round. He threw a total of 428 punches, 183 landed, 46 of which were body shots. In the ninth round Davis won by technical knock out improving the U.S. silver medalist's record to 8-0, with 6 KO's.