Norfolk's Keyshawn Davis improves perfect record to 8-0 after beating Anthony Yigit

Davis added to his already perfect resume on Saturday night defeating Anthony Yigit in technical knockout in nine rounds.

NEWARK, N.J. — Norfolk native Keyshawn Davis has done more than enough to prove himself as one of boxing's hottest rising stars and he's showing no sign of slowing down.

On Saturday night at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, Davis faced former world title challenger Anthony Yigit who entered the match with an impressive record of 26-2-1, 10 of which came from KO's.

Still the experienced Swede who is nearly 10 years older than Davis, could not compete.