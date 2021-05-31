NSU Spartans baseball bringing history south to Greenville

For the first time in school history, Norfolk State's baseball team makes the NCAA tournament.

NORFOLK, Va. — For the first time ever, the Norfolk State Spartans' baseball team saw their name in a nationally televised bracket... and they reacted accordingly!

But once the celebration died down, it was back to business for the MEAC champs and head coach Keith Shumate.

"Our gentlemen are very anchored in getting ready for the next pitch. We're going to enjoy the ride but we know there's a game to play," said Coach Shumate. "Rather than try to play a tournament we're focused on the first pitch of that first game."

Underdogs until the end, the Spartans won't have to travel far to chase their upset win. That first pitch will be in Greenville, N.C. and come from the 17th ranked team in the country: the East Carolina Pirates.

"This is baseball. Any team can win on any day. When we finally figured out where we were going, just gotta prepare for it. We want to play anybody, we're OK with it," said senior Alsander Womack.

Womack has been waiting an entire college career for this moment: "A lot of us have dreamed of this. We always watch the election show, been anticipating this moment to know where we're headed."

Now they know, and they're ready.