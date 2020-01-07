Virginia Beach City Public Schools creating sports plan for student-athletes

The school division released the first part of their staged approach to safely resume fall sports once the school year starts.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach's public school system are drawing up new guidelines to safely resume sports in their schools for the upcoming school year.

It's called the VBCPS Return to Participation (RTP) plan, which cites a staged approach to continue student athletics through the coronavirus pandemic. School leaders have only released the first stage, which is the Conditioning stage.

The division's first and foremost goals with this approach are to preserve the physical and mental well-being of students and to protect the health and safety of everyone who will be involved, including athletes, coaches, volunteers, school officials and sports medicine officials.

The conditioning stage only focuses on individual workouts and skill development while maintaining physical distancing for out-of-season conditioning. Students will be allowed back onto fields and tracks starting July 6.

VHSL officials said they would not be able to make schedules until Virginia is out of Phase 3 reopening.