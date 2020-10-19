William & Mary reinstates 3 women's varsity sports

The school said it was adding women's gymnastics, women's swimming, and women's volleyball back to its lineup to advance Title IX equity.

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — William & Mary said it would reinstate three women's sports which initially were cut along with other athletic programs at the university.

On September 3, the school said it would discontinue seven of its 23 NCAA Division I varsity sports, effective at the end of the 2020-2021 academic year:

Men's Gymnastics

Men's Indoor and Outdoor Track & Field

Men's Swimming

Women's Gymnastics

Women's Swimming

Women's Volleyball

The goals were to address budget issues which the COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated as well as fix gender equity imbalances that were inconsistent with the requirements of Title IX.

In the time since the announcement, William & Mary received notice of intent to sue on the grounds that the plan, including the cuts and associated roster adjustments in other sports, would not meet Title IX standards fully. Interim Director of Athletics Jeremy Martin determined that attainment of the anticipated roster adjustments wasn't certain and that the plan wouldn't achieve equity in participation by next fall. To bring progress more quickly, the three women's sports would need to be restored.

As a result, Women's Gymnastics, Women's Swimming, and Women's Volleyball, which will continue as Division I varsity sports.