Turning the Tide | Fish diversity improving in Elizabeth, Lafayette rivers

The Elizabeth River watershed received a "C" in the last 2020 State of the River scorecard. Now, environmentalists are working on grading 2023's scorecard.

NORFOLK, Va. — Recent signs of improved fish diversity in the Elizabeth and Lafayette rivers point to slowly improving health of Norfolk's waterways.

“What we’ve seen is a huge change in a number of different species, we’re finding more unique fish," said Joe Rieger, the deputy director of restoration for the Elizabeth River Project.

13News Now climbed aboard the organization's ongoing Lafayette River Trawl Survey, where volunteers capture a snapshot of the aquatic life in the area's watershed by measuring the length and types of fish caught and released in proximity to restored oyster reefs.

Rieger says the types of fish they're coming across have been far different over the last couple of years.

“Bringing back the quality of the water will only improve people being able to get in it and recreate," he said.

Some of the findings that point to an improved quality of water and fish diversity are an increase of sightings in the number of shrimp, squids and other oceanic-type fish.

In a September run of the survey, Rieger spotted a "Lookdown," an oceanic game fish they've only come across once or twice before in the river.

In 2020, environmental researchers graded the overall health of the Elizabeth River watershed a "C." That's the most recent scorecard.

This Lafayette River Trawl data is part of a much larger collection of data that will contribute to a new 2023 State of the River scorecard.

Here are the following grades for each section of the Elizabeth River watershed:

Main Stem: B

Lafayette: C

Eastern Branch: C

Broad Creek: D

Indian River: C

Southern Branch: C

Paradise Creek: C

Western Branch: C

2020's scores are an improvement from previous years, but Rieger says more work is still needed.

“We’re seeing some of the best-improving conditions long term, but that’s because it was so bad.”