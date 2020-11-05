Accident shuts down Colonial Parkway

Police have not given any word on the condition of the drivers or passengers involved, but said the road would be shut down for a while.

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — An early-morning crash on the Colonial Parkway in Williamsburg shut down all lanes of that road.

There's no official word yet on if there were any injuries or fatalities in the accident, which took place near Queens Lake off of I-64. Traffic on the interstate has not been affected by the crash.

We don't know what kind of (or how many) vehicles were involved. 13News Now has reached out for more details on the crash.