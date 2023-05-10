Advocates push for safer driving among teens

National Teen Driver Safety Week begins on October 15.

YORKTOWN, Va. — Motor vehicle crashes are the leading cause of death for teenagers in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The latest federal data shows more than 2,600 people died in crashes involving a teen driver in 2021. That’s up 11% from the previous year, according to a report released by the National Transportation Safety Administration in August.

“It’s a pandemic. It’s an epidemic. It is exactly that. I like to call it a teen-demic," said Tammy Guido McGee. “There’s no word to describe that pain that I live with every day.”

She knows, too well, the impact of dangerous driving.

Four years ago this month, her son, Connor Guido, and two of his Tabb High School classmates died in a car crash near the school.

Virginia State Police say the teenager driving the vehicle did not have a license and speed played a role in the wreck.

Since then, Guido McGee has become an advocate for teen driver safety, including launching a non-profit and working with state legislatures to pass laws.

“Our teens are most vulnerable," she said.

As of September 2023, data from Virginia's Department of Motor Vehicles data shows eight people have died and more than 150 seriously hurt in crashes involving teen drivers in Hampton Roads so far this year.

There have been nearly 2,800 crashes.

The latest numbers from the U.S. Department of Transportation show speeding played a role in 32% of deadly teen crashes, and more than 52% of young people killed in crashes were not wearing seat belts.

Experts encourage parents to talk with their teenagers often about driving safety, and that includes reminding them to always wear a seat belt. Avoid speeding and put their phones away.