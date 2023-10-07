Power restored after major outage in Lamberts Point/Highland Park area of Norfolk caused by crash

Dominion Energy estimated everyone's power will be restored sometime between midnight and 3 a.m., but it was restored by about 11:15 a.m.

NORFOLK, Va. — At least 2,000 people lost power Monday night because of an apparent crash on Hampton Blvd.

One witness said that the crash resulted in a power pole being brought down.

Norfolk Police have not released any information about the crash, and at this point, we don't know the entire extent of damages or injuries.

According to Dominion Energy's outage map, over 2,000 customers lost power, though that fluctuated as the power company moved customers to other circuits and otherwise makes repairs.

Power for almost all customers was restored by 11:15 p.m. - much sooner than Dominion's initial estimate.