Youngkin wants lawmakers to suspend gas tax for 3 months

Republican Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin wants the divided General Assembly to pass legislation that would suspend the state gas tax for three months.

The governor pitched the idea at an appearance Wednesday at a Richmond-area gas station. He estimated the move would save drivers 26 cents per gallon at a time when prices have skyrocketed.

The governor said high gas prices are just part of the “inflationary pressures” Virginia families are facing.