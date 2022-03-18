Police warn of illegal street racing this weekend in Hampton Roads

Police in Portsmouth said they "received information that indicates unlawful street racing in the coming days" throughout Hampton Roads.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Portsmouth Police Department put the word out Friday for people to be alert for possible illegal street racing this weekend throughout Hampton Roads.

While Portsmouth police provided no specifics, the department said in a tweet that it "received information that indicates unlawful street racing in the coming days."

Police asked people to help keep the streets clear and safe by staying alert and reporting any suspicious activity on the roadways, such as large gatherings of vehicles in the street and reckless driving.

The Portsmouth Police Department asked that you call 911 immediately if you see such activity.

Officers will patrol the city and keep an eye out for traffic violations.

If you have any information that may help investigators, you're asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. You can also submit a tip online at P3Tips.com.