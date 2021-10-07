Man has to be extricated from car after Suffolk crash

The City of Suffolk said the crash happened on Route 58 westbound near Bob Foeller Drive.

SUFFOLK, Va. — A man had to be pulled out of his vehicle by first responders after a crash in Suffolk Thursday morning.

The City of Suffolk said the crash happened on Route 58 westbound near Bob Foeller Drive just before 10 a.m.

Fire & Rescue teams and the police department went out to help, and found a vehicle that had flipped over during the crash.

Responders had to pull one driver out of his vehicle and take him to the hospital. A spokesperson said his injuries weren't life-threatening.

They didn't say if any charges would be filed following the crash.