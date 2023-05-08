VSP: Man killed, 3 hurt in vehicle crash on I-264 in Virginia Beach

The crash happened in the westbound lane, near First Colonial Road, according to Virginia State Police.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A man was killed and three people were hurt in a vehicle crash on Interstate 264 in Virginia Beach early Sunday morning.

The crash happened in the westbound lane, near First Colonial Road, after 2:20 a.m., according to Virginia State Police (VSP).

Investigators believe that a 2013 Subaru Impreza was moving at a fast speed when it lost control, ran off the roadway and crashed into a tree.

The man, who was in the back seat, died where the crash happened, while medics took three other passengers to the hospital.