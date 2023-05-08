VSP: Man killed, 3 hurt in vehicle crash on I-264 in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A man was killed and three people were hurt in a vehicle crash on Interstate 264 in Virginia Beach early Sunday morning.
The crash happened in the westbound lane, near First Colonial Road, after 2:20 a.m., according to Virginia State Police (VSP).
Investigators believe that a 2013 Subaru Impreza was moving at a fast speed when it lost control, ran off the roadway and crashed into a tree.
The man, who was in the back seat, died where the crash happened, while medics took three other passengers to the hospital.
VSP said it is still working to get in touch with the family of the man who was killed.