Man killed, three seriously injured in wrong-way crash in Gloucester County

GLOUCESTER, Va. — Virginia State Police said a man died and three other people, including a child, were hurt seriously in a head-on crash on Route 14 in Gloucester County Sunday night.

Troopers said the wreck happened around just before 10:45 p.m., just east of Crab Thicket Road.

Sgt. Michelle Anaya said a woman was driving a 2002 Hyundai Elantra west in a lane meant for eastbound traffic. A man was in the front passenger seat, and a child was in the rear seat.

The Elantra collided head-on with a 2009 Chevrolet Impala. Medics took the driver of the Impala to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the Elantra and the child who was with her were taken to Riverside Regional Medical Center in Newport News. Their injuries also were considered serious.

Medic's took the man who was in the Elantra, 50-year-old Robert Lindsay-Cruz, to Riverside Walter Reed Hospital, where he died. He was from Williamsburg.