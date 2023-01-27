New traffic pattern coming for eastbound lanes on HRBT

Traffic will be diverted onto a temporary bridge to allow construction on the existing one beside it.

Example video title will go here for this video

NORFOLK, Va. — The HRBT Expansion Project will be shifting the flow of traffic on I-64 eastbound lanes onto a temporary bridge.

This temporary bridge will allow crews to demolish a portion of the existing bridge to build the new permanent structure in its place.

When construction on the new permanent bridge is complete, traffic will shift onto the new bridge, and the temporary bridge will be removed.

The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) stated earlier in the week that the traffic change could happen as early as Jan. 28. However, a spokesperson said Friday that the shift will not happen this weekend.

"We have received confirmation that the shift will not occur this weekend as the contractor continues to finalize work needed to accommodate this new traffic pattern. VDOT will provide advance notice to the public once a date is finalized," the spokesperson said.

13News Now spoke to some drivers in the area, who hope the change will not impact their commute times.

"It takes me almost an hour sometimes to get to the other side," said Michael Wright. "I sure hope this doesn't add to my stress."

"I just plan for two hours on what should be a 30-minute drive because you just never know," said Ken O'Brien.

A spokesperson with the HRBT Expansion Process said the bridge is built with steel plies and should be able to accommodate heavy traffic loads. They said safety is their top priority.

Ultimately, the project will double capacity on I-64 in the cities of Hampton and Norfolk, with the addition of twin two-lane bored tunnels, new marine trestle bridges, and bridge and interstate widening.