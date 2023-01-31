After years of construction, Phase II of I-64, I-264 Interchange Improvements Project complete

Virginia Beach and Norfolk drivers hope to have a safer and faster commute on the interchange after completed construction.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Department of Transportation officials said there are about 100,000 drivers on I-64 at the 264 Interchange every day.

Many drivers may notice a different pattern on the highway this week. VDOT announced that Phase II of the construction is complete.

The construction barrels along I-264 and I-64 at Newtown and Witchduck Roads exits near Top Golf are gone for drivers.

VDOT officials said the Interchange Improvements Project Phase II is done after years of construction.

Brad Breckenridge said he travels on that highway for work. He said the changes are better for his commute.

“I will say during rush hour, it still gets pretty backed up, but not like it used to be before the change of the interchange," said Breckenridge.

VDOT crews widened exits at the interchange, built a new roundabout on Greenwich Road and the flyer-over bridge on I-26, and added improvements to water drainage systems.

VDOT Senior Communications Specialist Jordan-Ashley Walker said more changes to the interchange are coming.

“This particular phase, phase II, was looking at Witchduck Road in Newtown Road on the eastbound side of 264. So, we do recognize there are other elements of the interchange that are needing some improvements as well and we will be looking at some additional phases in the future," said Walker.

“I’m grateful they did all their work. I know it took a long time, though. But I’m glad it’s done," said Breckenridge.

Right now, VDOT workers said they will have staff monitor to see if there are any issues with this completed project.