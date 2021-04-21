Pickup truck driver charged with DUI after crossing York County median, seriously injuring man in crash

Investigators think a pickup truck was driving east on Victory Boulevard before it veered across the median and slammed head-on into a Toyota Camry.

YORK COUNTY, Va. — The Virginia State Police said a man might not survive his injuries after being hurt in a Tuesday evening York County crash.

A Wednesday morning release from investigators said the crash happened on Victory Boulevard and Kiln Creek Parkway around 7:20 p.m.

Investigators think a pickup truck, a 2005 GMC Sierra, was driving east on Victory Boulevard Tuesday night, before it veered across the median and slammed head-on into a 2003 Toyota Camry.

In the Camry, which had been driving west on Victory Boulevard, there were two people - the driver, Caleb Wedesky, and a passenger, Zeta Marie Fraughnaugh-Bogan.

Wedesky, 23, sustained life-threatening injuries in the collision. Fraughnaugh-Bogan, 21, was hurt, but her injuries were considered minor.

Police said the driver of the truck that had crossed the median, 25-year-old Derik Adams, and its passenger, 31-year-old John Wright, tried to run from the crash scene.

Witnesses pointed York County Sheriff's Office deputies, who were nearby, to the Sierra's driver and passenger. Adams and Wright were arrested.

Both men were charged with DUI-maiming, reckless driving, and felony hit and run, and were taken to the Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail.