Crash involving tractor trailer near Norfolk Premium Outlets shuts down traffic

NORFOLK, Va. — A crash involving three vehicles, including a tractor trailer, shut down traffic around the Norfolk Premium Outlets Monday morning.

Norfolk police said the wreck happened around 7:30 a.m. at the intersection of Premium Outlets Northampton boulevards. Crews still were working to clear the scene around 9 a.m.

At that time, the intersection didn't have power. Police asked that drivers try to avoid that area while crews worked to clear things up.

There was no word if anyone was hurt in the crash.