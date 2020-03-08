Man dies in crash on I-64 in Norfolk after swerving to avoid accident, flipping car

Reginald L. Kelly, from Central Avenue, Alexandria, had alcohol in his system and was not wearing a seat belt at the time, according to police.

NORFOLK, Va. — The Virginia State Police said a 28-year-old man died in an accident in Norfolk around 6:30 a.m. Saturday, after swerving to avoid another car that had crashed.

Reginald L. Kelly, from Central Avenue, Alexandria, had alcohol in his system and was not wearing a seat belt at the time, according to police.

Police said the first single-vehicle crash on I-64 happened earlier on the morning of August 1, and blocked all lanes of westbound traffic near Norview Avenue.

A release from investigators said Kelly approached that scene driving at a high rate of speed, in a 2002 BMW 325i. Police did not approximate how fast he was driving.

When Kelly swerved to avoid the crash, the BMW spun across all lanes of travel and ended up on its side, on top of a tree, on the right shoulder of the roadway.