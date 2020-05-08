Petersburg man killed in Isle of Wight crash

A car hydroplaned and went off the road on Monday.

ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, Va. — A Petersburg man died following a single-vehicle car crash in Isle of Wight County on Monday afternoon.

Virginia State Police say the accident happened around 1:30 p.m. in the westbound lanes of Route 460 (Windsor Boulevard), east of Route 639 (Ecella Road).

Investigators say 20-year-old Lavonta Jamal Johnson was driving a 2008 Buick at a high rate of speed when he lost control and hydroplaned. His car then went off the road and struck a tree.

Johnson died at the scene. It is not known at this time if alcohol was a contributing factor, but police say he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.