Tractor-trailer catches fire in Suffolk; one lane of Portsmouth Blvd. traffic blocked

SUFFOLK, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from November 2021.

Suffolk Fire & Rescue was called Tuesday to help put out a tractor-trailer that caught fire on Portsmouth Boulevard.

The materials that caught fire weren't hazardous, and nobody was hurt, according to a city spokesperson.

The fire department was first called around 1:30 p.m. When teams got to the 1900 block of Portsmouth Boulevard, there were flames around the trailer's back brakes.

The fire spread into the trailer, and teams had to start unloading the truck to put out the fire.

Around 2:15 p.m., teams were still there, unloading cargo and working on the fire. The scene closed down one lane of eastbound traffic.

The scene is close to a weigh station, just down the road from the Hampton Roads Executive Airport.