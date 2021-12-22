x
Person displaced after house fire in Chesapeake

No injuries were reported. The fire had been accidentally started in the kitchen.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from April 25, 2018. 

Firefighters in Chesapeake put out a house fire that ended up displacing the resident. 

The Chesapeake Fire Department received the call at 4:19 p.m. that a home was on fire on the 100 block of Hanbury Road West. That's in the Great Bridge section of the city. 

Firefighters found smoke coming out of the front door of the one-story home, and the fire was under control by 4:29 p.m. 

No injuries were reported. 

Officials said the fire had been accidentally started in the kitchen. 

