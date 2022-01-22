Traffic Live Updates | Road conditions across Hampton Roads during winter storm

The Virginia Department of Transportation is encouraging people to stay home and avoid all non-essential travel.

NORFOLK, Va. — The snow is building up on roads across Hampton Roads and northeastern North Carolina, making driving conditions dangerous.

Southside, the Peninsula, the Eastern Shore, and northeastern North Carolina are all under a Winter Storm Warning until 10 a.m. Saturday morning. This is due to heavy snowfall potential.

Saturday, Jan. 22

12:25 a.m.

According to the Hampton Roads division of VDOT, crews are seeing different conditions on the interstates, ranging from wet roads, slush and snow.

The eastern limits of Interstate 64 in Chesapeake near the Bowers Hill and Greenbrier areas and Interstate 264 in Virginia Beach are some of the areas seeing the most snowfall and accumulation, VDOT said.

Crews are also working to treat and clear roads in the areas of Franklin, Williamsburg and Accomac due to increased snowfall.

12:05 a.m.

The Hampton Roads division of VDOT said more than 300 trucks equipped with plows and spreaders are actively engaged with addressing the winter weather in the area.

Virginia State Police Sgt. Michelle Anaya said troopers are seeing an uptick in crashes and snow covering the roads.

VDOT crews have started plowing and clearing some roads where snow accumulation exceeds approximately two inches. VDOT said it will continue to monitor and treat roads with salt to break down ice and apply sand in critical spots to enhance traction for vehicles.

Since there's a possibility of high winds, crews will also be on standby to assist with any downed trees, branches, and debris.

Transportation officials are strongly advising people to stay home and off the roads. Snow and freezing temperatures tonight and Saturday morning could result in refreezing of roads and icy conditions.