VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The City of Virginia Beach said on Thursday that there's a technical issue with the light signal timing at the intersection of Kempsville Road and Indian River Road.

The city said the traffic signal timings were disrupted, and this has created an increase in traffic congestion in the area.

Traffic Operations is working with the contractor to correct the situation by adjusting the signal timings.

The city also said that the congestion issue is not a safety issue.

Once the timings have been corrected, congestion should be reduced and traffic flow should return to normal. Crews hope for the work to be completed by this weekend.

