Traffic Alert: Deadly auto-pedestrian crash in Virginia Beach

Police say Indian River Road is expected to be closed for several hours in both directions.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Police are asking drivers to avoid a section of Indian River Road in Virginia Beach following a deadly accident on Monday night.

Police said the crash happened around 9:40 p.m. in the 6000 block of Indian River Road, between Providence Road and the Interstate 64 interchange. The accident involves a motor vehicle and a pedestrian.

The road is expected to be closed for several hours in both directions while police investigate.

There's no word on the identity of the person killed, nor the circumstances surrounding the accident.