Moving again: I-64 reopened after Virginia State Police investigation

The highway was closed ahead of the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel from 6 a.m. to about 6:40 a.m.

NORFOLK, Va. — UPDATE 6:40 a.m.: The Virginia State Police has reopened I-64 westbound ahead of the HRBT.

ORIGINAL: Friday morning at 6 a.m., the Virginia State Police shut down I-64 westbound at 4th View in Norfolk, right ahead of the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel.

Sgt. Michelle Anaya, a spokeswoman for the VSP, said troopers were searching for evidence in a case after receiving a tip. She didn't say what case this evidence could be associated with.

A long line of tunnel traffic was being detoured off the highway just after 6 a.m.

There was no word about how long the road would be closed -- so if you need to cross the James River to get to work on the Peninsula, aim for the Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel.

