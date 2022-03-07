Police: Woman killed after being struck by 2 vehicles on North King Street in Hampton

The incident happened in the 900 block of North King Street, which is between Interstate 64 and Mercury Boulevard.

HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton Police Division said a 60-year-old woman was killed after she was hit by two vehicles on North King Street Monday night.

The incident happened in the 900 block of North King Street, which is between Interstate 64 and Mercury Boulevard.

According to the police division, dispatchers got a report of a pedestrian accident around 7:30 p.m.

At the scene, officers found a woman in the roadway. She was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced deceased upon arrival.

Investigators believe the woman was trying to cross the street when she was struck by two passing vehicles. The driver of the first vehicle fled the scene, while the driver of the second vehicle stayed and is cooperating with investigators.

The incident is under investigation by the police division. No charges have been placed.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the police division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.