Just over a year after beginning services at Norfolk International Airport (ORF), the low-cost carrier Breeze Airways is expanding its fleet.

The company has ordered 80 Airbus A220-300 aircraft that will be delivered at a rate of one per month for the next six years. The planes will enable longer operations and supplement the shorter-haul Embraer E-jet fleet currently used by the company.

This summer, the aircraft will be used for new transcontinental flights from Norfolk to Los Angeles and Las Vegas, as well as to Columbus, Hartford, Providence, Savannah and Tampa.