Virginia State Police urges people to drive safely this Thanksgiving

NORFOLK, Va. — Virginia State Police are on the lookout for reckless drivers this Thanksgiving holiday travel week.

Before all the Thanksgiving traffic starts, troopers are reminding everyone to take it slow and put safety first.

A large number of them will patrol the highways starting on Wednesday, November 25 as part of "Operation C.A.R.E." or "Crash Awareness and Reduction Effort." The operation will conclude at midnight on November 29.