'I had to go sleep in my car' | Chesapeake apartment residents left in the heat with broken air-conditioners

Some residents at the "Hideaway at Greenbrier Luxury Apartment Homes" said they've been trying to get their AC units fixed for months.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Walking into Melissa Spellman's apartment at the "Hideaway at Greenbrier Luxury Apartment Homes" in Chesapeake, you'll notice the curtains are closed, the lights are off, multiple fans are blowing full blast, and the temperature is above 85 degrees.

"My air-condition problem started in April...and that's when I put in the initial maintenance request," said Spellman.

Spellman said in April, maintenance workers originally told her the problem was the AC compressor and the parts are on back-order, so it would take time to get them in to fix the problem.

However, months later and the problem remains unsolved.

"They [texted], 'Your work order has been changed from awaiting parts to completed,' and I'm like what? Then, I got another message saying, 'The resident says the AC is working fine'...I haven't spoken to anyone since June," said Spellman. "Now, I'm worried because we're entering July and August, the hottest months."

Spellman isn't alone. Another neighbor said she lives with her child who has asthma and cannot withstand the heat. She said her family hasn't had a fully functioning air-conditioner since February, no matter how many times she has complained to workers in the main office.

Spellman said with an excessive heat advisory in effect for Hampton Roads, she had to find new ways to stay cool, even sleeping in her car for a few hours with her dog to cool off.

Spellman's concerns don't stop at her discomfort. She said she has to take care of her father who is temporarily living with her.

"My dad has kidney failure. He's on dialysis three times a week. He can't be in these temperatures," said Spellman. "I'm diabetic. I sleep with a sleep apnea machine. I can't sleep with it in there because it's just so uncomfortable being hot."

13News Now spoke with workers at the complex. They said they are aware of the problem with some apartment units and are working to get contractors in as soon as possible.

Spellman said she and her neighbors just want managers with the apartment complex to find a solution before the heat gets worse.

13News Now asked the workers at the apartment's leasing office why residents waited months to have contractors come to fix the problem. However, the workers said they could not make any additional comments.

Meanwhile, Spellman said she will likely stay at a family member's home during the day to stay cool.

She said she and some of her neighbors contacted the company which owns the property but have not yet received a response.