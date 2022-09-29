Virginia price gouging protections in place ahead of severe weather from Ian's remnants

The announcement comes after Gov. Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency ahead of heavy rainfall and flooding forecasted for Virginia.

NORFOLK, Va. — Price gouging protections are in place as Virginia prepares for severe weather from Tropical Storm Ian's remnants, Attorney General Jason Miyares said Thursday.

The announcement comes after Gov. Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency Wednesday evening ahead of heavy rainfall and flooding forecasted for Virginia over the weekend.

Miyares said Youngkin's declaration triggered Virginia's anti-price gouging laws that protect people from paying high prices for necessities during an emergency.

The law, the 2004 Anti-Price Gouging Act, bans suppliers from charging “unconscionable prices” for “necessary goods and services” 30 days following a declared state of emergency.

“In addition to making smart decisions and keeping up with news developments during a statewide emergency declaration, Virginians must also support each other during this potentially hazardous time,” Miyares wrote in a news release.

“Any violations of Virginia’s Anti-Price Gouging Act or exploitation of Virginians’ wallets will be thoroughly prosecuted through the Virginia Consumer Protection Act by my office. Bad actors will be held accountable.”