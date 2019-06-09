NORFOLK, Va. — DOWNLOAD: 13News Now App

Hurricane Dorian downgraded to a category 1 storm but it's still creating dangerous elements that are causing widespread damage in Hampton Roads and North Carolina.

Some 13News Now viewers have already sent in photos of downed trees and flooding due to Dorian.

Downed trees

A tree split right in half on Kingston Avenue in Norfolk.

13News Now Viewer Danielle Nixon shared photos with us on Facebook showing the tree on top of a car.

Danielle Nixon

