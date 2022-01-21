Dominion Energy crews ready to respond to snow

The power company specifically is watching areas along the coast including Virginia Beach and the Outer Banks.

NORFOLK, Va. — Dominion Energy crews were on standby early Friday in preparation for snow in Hampton Roads and northeastern North Carolina.

They specifically are watching areas along the coast, including Virginia Beach and Outer Banks. They, along with Elizabeth City, could see the biggest impacts from the storm system.

Bonita Harris with Dominion Energy said crews have their trucks gassed up and fully stocked with equipment. Crews are prepared to work around the clock, and If they need more hands to , Harris said crews from other parts of the state will assist.

She said she doesn't think crews will see any major issues with this storm.

“Right now, the weather forecast is looking a little better but we are still prepared to respond to power outages if snow, ice, strong winds pull down power lines," she said.

Harris said snow and ice could some present challenges. Crews could have a hard to responding if the roads are dangerous.

“If the roads are frozen over, and the roads might be slippery, and they might be hazardous to travel on. The roads can be treacherous if iced over," she said. "So, the crews may have to wait until it’s safe out on the road in order to restore power.”

Harris encouraged people to have an emergency kit on hand in case they experience an outage. She said fill it with essentials such as water, non-perishable food, and blankets.

Customers who have generators should make sure they are properly connected. Make certain they are fueled, tested, and connected in a well-ventilated area outdoors. Improper use of a generator could be life-threatening for customers and crews working to restore power.