Live Traffic Updates | Roads conditions across Hampton Roads during second round of winter weather

13News Now is keeping tabs on traffic across Hampton Roads during the winter weather. Here are the latest updates.

NORFOLK, Va. — Editor's note: The video above is the most recent weather forecast from 13News Now.

The snow has started to fall in several parts of Hampton Roads, making the conditions for driving hazardous. The Eastern Shore is forecasted to get the heaviest impacts.

The Virginia Department of Transportation is urging people to stay off the roads due to the hazardous road conditions and decreased visibility.

Jan. 29, 2022

12:05 a.m.

The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) said traveling will be dangerous because of snowfall, high winds and freezing temperatures through Saturday morning across the Hampton Roads region.

The weather could result in reduced visibility, icy conditions and an increased potential for downed trees and power lines.

According to VDOT Hampton Roads, all crews in the area are actively engaged in monitoring and treating the interstates and other roadways. Over 300 trucks equipped with plows and spreaders are ready to help.

Why do we ask you to stay off the roads ❓

🧊 Slick spots

👀 Low visibility

🚛 #VDOT trucks need room to work



🏠Stay home and stay safe pic.twitter.com/ZntMQAjVW2 — VDOT (@VaDOT) January 29, 2022

VDOT Hampton Roads said crews will begin plowing and clearing state-maintained roads where accumulation exceeds approximately two inches.