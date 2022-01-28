Winter weather closings: Here's what's shutting down early, or staying closed, because of snowstorm

Gov. Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency ahead of the storm. Eastern Virginia and North Carolina could get 4-9 inches of snow. Stay home, if you can.

NORFOLK, Va. — With much of Hampton Roads and northeastern North Carolina predicted to get a snowstorm for the second time in a week, organizations around the area are adjusting their hours to keep people safe and at home.

Staying off the roads helps keep you safe, and helps make way for crews who are trying to clear away snow and ice.

This list isn't exhaustive, so make sure you check with a business or office to confirm they're open before you leave the house Friday through Sunday.

This story is being updated as more closure announcements come in.

Schools

Portsmouth Public Schools will release early on Friday, Jan. 28 and all schools and offices will be closed on Monday, Jan. 31 for a staff telework day.

City/County Government

Yorktown Market Days is canceled for Jan. 29.

COVID-19 vaccine/testing clinics