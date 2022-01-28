Winter weather closings: Here's what's shutting down early, or staying closed, because of snowstorm

NORFOLK, Va. — With much of Hampton Roads and northeastern North Carolina predicted to get a snowstorm for the second time in a week, organizations around the area are adjusting their hours to keep people safe and at home.
Sometime between Jan. 28-29, the area could get 2-5 inches of snow.
Staying off the roads helps keep you safe, and helps make way for crews who are trying to clear away snow and ice.
This list isn't exhaustive, so make sure you check with a business or office to confirm they're open before you leave the house Friday through Sunday.
This story is being updated as more closure announcements come in.
Schools
- Portsmouth Public Schools will release early on Friday, Jan. 28 and all schools and offices will be closed on Monday, Jan. 31 for a staff telework day.
City/County Government
- Yorktown Market Days is canceled for Jan. 29.
COVID-19 vaccine/testing clinics
- The Virginia Beach Department of Health is canceling the vaccine clinic at Brandon Middle School and the COVID-19 testing clinic at New Hope Baptist Church, both set for Jan. 29.
- The VDH Community Vaccination and Testing Centers at Military Circle Mall in Norfolk and Sherwood Shopping Center in Newport News will be closed over the weekend -- Jan. 29 and Jan. 30.